Crews starting inspections on Mississippi River Bridge next week

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect to see inspectors on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge for the next several weeks.

DOTD announced Thursday that it will conduct inspections on the bridge starting Monday, June 22 and into early August. The inspections usually take place once every two years.

Rather than the typical method using underbridge inspection trucks and man-lifts, which require multiple lane closures, crews will be utilizing a rope access method to reach most parts of the bridge. The same process was used last year for inspections on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans, and the department says it had less impact on traffic and allowed for a more thorough inspection of the bridge.

The bridge will remain open for most of the inspection period, but drivers can expect to see rolling lane closures as inspectors are dropped off twice a day. Drivers will see those closures on the following dates.

-Monday, June 22-Saturday, June 27

-Monday, June 29-Thursday, July 2

-Monday, July 6- Saturday, July 11

-Monday, July 13- Saturday, July 18

-Monday, July 20- Saturday, July 25

-Monday, July 27- Saturday, August 1

-Monday, August 3- Saturday, August 8

Due to some areas being inaccessible with rope access, the right westbound lane will be closed Saturday. Aug. 1 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The right eastbound lane will also be closed Aug. 2 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m..