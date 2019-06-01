73°
Crews scrub down Brusly Elementary after more than 150 students, employees fall ill

Wednesday, May 15 2019
By: Jeremy Krail

BRUSLY - Cleaning crews scrubbed the entirety of Brusly Elementary School after throngs of students and staff members fell victim to a virus this week.

According to West Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Wes Watts, about 150 students and 20 teachers were out sick Wednesday. Watts attributed the mass illness to a highly contagious stomach virus.

School officials say the campus was cleaned Wednesday night.

The school was open Thursday.

