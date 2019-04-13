77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews responding to reported apartment fire on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a Saturday afternoon fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

The fire was reported before 2 p.m. at a location on Jefferson Highway near Brandon Drive. It's unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities say the fire was contained to one unit, but other units did receive smoke damage. 

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

