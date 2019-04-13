Crews responding to reported apartment fire on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a Saturday afternoon fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

The fire was reported before 2 p.m. at a location on Jefferson Highway near Brandon Drive. It's unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

#BREAKING: Firefighters responding to an apartment fire at the Jefferson Colonial apartments on Jefferson Hwy.



It was a 2-alarm fire contained to one unit, other apartments with smoke damage. Unknown still how the fire started. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UC14Tgimzd — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) April 13, 2019

Authorities say the fire was contained to one unit, but other units did receive smoke damage.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.