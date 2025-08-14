88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews responding to house fire in Zachary neighborhood

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 September 27, 2018 11:02 AM September 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Crews were called to a reported house fire in a Zachary neighborhood.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported in the 4500 block of Avenue B around 10:30 a.m.

Trending News

No injuries have been reported, but there is currently no word on damages to the home.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days