Crews responding to house fire in Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY - Crews were called to a reported house fire in a Zachary neighborhood.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported in the 4500 block of Avenue B around 10:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, but there is currently no word on damages to the home.
