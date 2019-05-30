UPDATE: EBRSO deputy killed in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

UPDATE: An East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy has died as a result of injures from an early morning crash.

*****

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The coroner's office contacted to the scene of the traffic crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit.

The roadway near Pin Oak and Munson is closed to traffic at this time while the investigation is underway.

Here’s the look from my viewfinder of crash along Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.



Coroner’s van pulled up within last 5 minutes @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/XfHHdqNkuu — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 30, 2019

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is on the scene of the accident, and is expected to provide updates Thursday morning.