UPDATE: EBRSO deputy killed in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

By: AE Stevenson

UPDATE: An East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy has died as a result of injures from an early morning crash.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The coroner's office contacted to the scene of the traffic crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit.

The roadway near Pin Oak and Munson is closed to traffic at this time while the investigation is underway.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is on the scene of the accident, and is expected to provide updates Thursday morning.

