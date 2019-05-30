81°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: EBRSO deputy killed in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
UPDATE: An East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy has died as a result of injures from an early morning crash.
*****
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The coroner's office contacted to the scene of the traffic crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit.
The roadway near Pin Oak and Munson is closed to traffic at this time while the investigation is underway.
Here’s the look from my viewfinder of crash along Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 30, 2019
Coroner’s van pulled up within last 5 minutes @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/XfHHdqNkuu
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is on the scene of the accident, and is expected to provide updates Thursday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child dies, man injured following house fire on Kentucky St.
-
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
-
Despite return to Baton Rouge, ticket sales for Bayou Country Superfest take...
-
Ascension Parish president vetoes controversial post-flood regulations for new developments
-
Man, child critically injured after Kentucky Street house fire