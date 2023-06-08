90°
Crews responded to two house fires on Cadillac Street

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 6:32 AM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of two house fires early this morning, on the same street.

At 4:31 a.m. firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 5000 block of Cadillac Street. At the scene, crews saw a house fully engulfed in flames. The house next door was also burning and received heavy fire damage. Authorities say 80 percent of the home was damaged.

BRFD says the homes were vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates. 

