Crews respond to trailer fire in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters were called to a reported fire in Denham Springs Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported before 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Joe May Road. Officials say a trash fire spread to a nearby trailer.

It appears that the trailer was vacant at the time of the fire.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.