Crews respond to reported house fire off of Highland Road

26 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 7:41 AM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Highland Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Louise Street sometime after 7 a.m. on reports of a house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed to WBRZ that the fire was under control before 7:45 a.m. and there were no confirmed injuries.

The investigation into what started the blaze is ongoing.

