Fire extinguished at truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze at a truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Blvd. Monday night.

The fire was reported after 9 p.m. at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Common, which runs between Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard.

Details on what may have caused the fire were not immediately available. There's still no word on injuries.

More information will be available as fire officials continue their investigation.