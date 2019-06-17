76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire extinguished at truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Boulevard

38 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 9:28 PM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze at a truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Blvd. Monday night.

The fire was reported after 9 p.m. at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Common, which runs between Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard. 

Details on what may have caused the fire were not immediately available. There's still no word on injuries.

More information will be available as fire officials continue their investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days