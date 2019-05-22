75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to overnight stabbing on Rodin Drive

4 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 January 03, 2019 4:43 AM January 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to an overnight stabbing in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive near North Ardenwood Drive around 1:20 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 56-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. The man's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days