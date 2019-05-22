Crews respond to overnight stabbing on Rodin Drive

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to an overnight stabbing in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive near North Ardenwood Drive around 1:20 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 56-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. The man's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.