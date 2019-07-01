Crews respond to multiple car accidents around BR Monday night

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the scene of multiple accidents around the capital area Monday night.

One of the wrecks happened around 8 p.m. on Airline Highway at Florline Boulevard. Authorities had to completely shut down the northbound lanes of Airline to assist.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

A separate car crash was also reported at 8 o'clock Monday night in the Oak Hills subdivision. Sources responded to the 1200 block of W. Lakeview drive after a driver crashed into part of a power pole, then became trapped inside.

A neighbor tells WBRZ she was walking her dog and saw the car stuck on the electricity pole with the driver trapped. She also says there were sparks coming from an electricity box down the road. However, no power outages were reported in the area. The sheriff's office is investigating the accident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in either incident.