Crews respond to leak at Westlake Chemical plant in Ascension

Wednesday, August 21 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Authorities responded to an incident involving potentially hazardous materials at an Ascension Parish chemical plant Wednesday.

The situation was first reported around 4 p.m. at Westlake Chemical. A statement from Westlake says it detected a leak in a pipe's vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit which released a small amount of hydrochloric acid gas.

The gas created a visible haze just north of the plant, prompting the plant to temporarily shut down the VCM unit. LA 73 was also closed off near the plant as the incident was investigated.

No injuries were reported, and the incident has now been secured.

