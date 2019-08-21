76°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to leak at Westlake Chemical plant in Ascension
GEISMAR - Authorities responded to an incident involving potentially hazardous materials at an Ascension Parish chemical plant Wednesday.
The situation was first reported around 4 p.m. at Westlake Chemical. A statement from Westlake says it detected a leak in a pipe's vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit which released a small amount of hydrochloric acid gas.
The gas created a visible haze just north of the plant, prompting the plant to temporarily shut down the VCM unit. LA 73 was also closed off near the plant as the incident was investigated.
No injuries were reported, and the incident has now been secured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roof ripped from building in Central amid storms Wednesday
-
Woman finds baby outside daycare near street
-
Video shows scissor-wielding man leaving Walmart as chaos erupts
-
Video shows chaos amid 911 call at BR Walmart in early-August
-
Threat made against local hospital prompts lockdown; deputies investigating