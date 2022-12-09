67°
Crews respond to I-10 crash Thursday night near downtown

Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police and first responders were called to an accident Thursday night on I-10.

The crash blocked off two westbound lanes of travel on I-10 near the Louise Street exit ramp.

There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there were any injuries.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

