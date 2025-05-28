74°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to vacant house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home on Edgewood Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, and there were no injuries.
Officials did not immediately know what started the fire, but the building is being ruled a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local libraries participating in 2025 summer reading challenge for all ages
-
Crews respond to house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium