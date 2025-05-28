74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to vacant house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning

9 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, May 28 2025 May 28, 2025 May 28, 2025 6:56 AM May 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home on Edgewood Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building. 

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, and there were no injuries. 

Officials did not immediately know what started the fire, but the building is being ruled a total loss. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days