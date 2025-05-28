72°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded toa house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. WBRZ has reached out to officials for any information on a cause and whether there were any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews respond to house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium