62°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to house fire near Goodwood Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Crews from the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments were called to a home near Goodwood Boulevard Saturday.
Officials said the fire started at a home on Bayside Avenue off Tara Boulevard in an unattached room under the home's carport. Everyone was safe outside, and firefighters entered the home and kept the fire from spreading to the attic above the room.
Trending News
There were no injuries. Investigators were working to determine the cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Colon Cancer Coalition
-
Livingston Parish officials say no burn ban coming despite large fire Saturday
-
Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza,...
-
Chili and Salsa Cook-Off coming to Zachary on Saturday, March 9
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy