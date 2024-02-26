53°
Crews respond to house fire near Goodwood Boulevard Saturday afternoon

Monday, February 26 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews from the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments were called to a home near Goodwood Boulevard Saturday. 

Officials said the fire started at a home on Bayside Avenue off Tara Boulevard in an unattached room under the home's carport. Everyone was safe outside, and firefighters entered the home and kept the fire from spreading to the attic above the room. 

There were no injuries. Investigators were working to determine the cause. 

