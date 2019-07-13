76°
Crews respond to house fire in upscale Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a devastating house fire amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry in the capital area Saturday.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood. Photos showed an upscale home that was mostly burned down.
Here is a look at a house that burned down in the Keystone of Galvez Subdivision. A couple and their child were napping when they were rescued safely by neighbors who happened to see smoke coming from the house.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 13, 2019
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/6L65I0P5Vq
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews are still investigating what might have caused the fire.
