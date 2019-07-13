76°
Crews respond to house fire in upscale Ascension neighborhood

Saturday, July 13 2019
PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a devastating house fire amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry in the capital area Saturday.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood. Photos showed an upscale home that was mostly burned down.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are still investigating what might have caused the fire.

