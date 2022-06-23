83°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to house fire in Broadmoor neighborhood late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Local fire departments responded to a reported house fire Thursday night.
Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene on South Riveroaks Drive.
Trending News
It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash
-
Roof workers feeling the heat in record temperatures
-
New Livingston subdivision could be approved despite moratorium
-
Deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash sends area into chaos Thursday
-
Neighborhood residents concerned about new event center under construction on their property