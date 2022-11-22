45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to early-morning house fire near Plank Road

41 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, November 22 2022 Nov 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 5:00 AM November 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to an early-morning house fire near Plank Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. 

It's unclear whether there were any injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days