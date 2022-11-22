45°
Neighbors say five people lived in home deemed 'total loss' after early-morning house fire

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to an early-morning house fire near Plank Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home would be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The BRFD said neighbors told them five people lived in the home, but the fire department is working to confirm that.

This is a developing story.

