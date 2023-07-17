74°
Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Garden District
BATON ROUGE - The fire department responded to a reported house fire off Park Boulevard early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the call for the house fire on Olive Street came in around 3:30 a.m.. Officials said no one was injured, and no cause was immediately determined.
Two people were displaced due to the fire.
