44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree

1 hour 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, November 17 2022 Nov 17, 2022 November 17, 2022 7:39 AM November 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.

Photos also show that firefighters had to use tools to cut the top of the car off to rescue the person trapped inside. 

Trending News

The driver was reportedly taken to a local hospital for their injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days