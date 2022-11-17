Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.

Photos also show that firefighters had to use tools to cut the top of the car off to rescue the person trapped inside.

The driver was reportedly taken to a local hospital for their injuries.