44°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
Photos also show that firefighters had to use tools to cut the top of the car off to rescue the person trapped inside.
Trending News
The driver was reportedly taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
-
Office of Motor Vehicles rolls out reinstatement voicemail system, will return calls
-
Governor John Bel Edwards signs apology to two Southern students killed 50...
-
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
-
Man who killed BR police officer takes plea deal, avoids death penalty...
Sports Video
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings