Crews put out major house fire in Morganza

3 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, January 30 2021 Jan 30, 2021 January 30, 2021 5:11 PM January 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

MORGANZA - Firefighters put out a blaze at a home in Morganza Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. multiple fire crews responded to the 400 block of Robertson Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

According to a source, a mother and her three kids were inside when the fire happened, but managed to get out safely.   

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

All five Pointe Coupee fire districts responded to the incident.  

