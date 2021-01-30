68°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews put out major house fire in Morganza
MORGANZA - Firefighters put out a blaze at a home in Morganza Saturday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. multiple fire crews responded to the 400 block of Robertson Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home fully engulfed in flames.
According to a source, a mother and her three kids were inside when the fire happened, but managed to get out safely.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
All five Pointe Coupee fire districts responded to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
-
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
-
US Senator Bill Cassidy wants to meet with president over halt of...
-
Judge denies bond for former teacher jailed in disturbing child sex case
-
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging...
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary