78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews open Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge following fiery crash

1 hour 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 6:45 AM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

LAPLACE - All westbound lanes on I-10 are open following a three vehicle crash.

The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. At least one vehicle caught fire. 

Louisiana State Police say the crash was caused by an abandoned car left in the left lane, WWL-TV reports. One car crashed into it, then hit another car. Officials say minor injuries were reported. 

Around 7:30 a.m., crews had the roadway back open.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days