Crews open Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge following fiery crash

Photo: WWL-TV

LAPLACE - All westbound lanes on I-10 are open following a three vehicle crash.

The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. At least one vehicle caught fire.

Louisiana State Police say the crash was caused by an abandoned car left in the left lane, WWL-TV reports. One car crashed into it, then hit another car. Officials say minor injuries were reported.

Around 7:30 a.m., crews had the roadway back open.