Crews open Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge following fiery crash
LAPLACE - All westbound lanes on I-10 are open following a three vehicle crash.
The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. At least one vehicle caught fire.
Louisiana State Police say the crash was caused by an abandoned car left in the left lane, WWL-TV reports. One car crashed into it, then hit another car. Officials say minor injuries were reported.
Around 7:30 a.m., crews had the roadway back open.
UPDATE: All lanes OPEN on Spillway Bridge westbound, after earlier fiery crash.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 27, 2019
