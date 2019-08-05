Crews making progress on new I-10 exit at Pecue Lane

BATON ROUGE - Trees and shrubbery along I-10 have been cleared, showing visible progress on the state and city's ongoing Pecue Lane exit project.

"It certainly will be an enhancement for EBRP from a traffic standpoint," said the city's transportation and drainage director, Fred Raiford.

The project is now entering phase two, where new I-10 bridges will be built and the demolition of the existing Pecue Lane bridge will begin.

Getting to Pecue Lane from I-10, currently requires drivers to drive two miles farther to the Highland/Perkins exit. The city says that isn't tolerable anymore.

"Particularly with the growth that's taken place in the area and, probably most important, is because of the Women's Hospital. Its connectivity goes right off of Pecue across Airline," Raiford said.

East Baton Rouge is leading the project under the Mayor's MovEBR program, but DOTD is also working on it as it expands I-10.

Once the $13.6 million project is complete, drivers will be able to exit from I-10 to Pecue via a diverging diamond -- the first of its kind in the state.

"It's a little unique but it's been out there for a while. I think it will certainly enhance the traffic movement where you have one signal that you'll be dealing with," Raiford said.

The diamond directs motorists crossing the bridge briefly onto the opposite side of the road, improving traffic flow.

Pecue Lane itself will be widened from two to four lanes to accommodate the new infrastructure.

The city says the entire project should take two to three years.

DOTD does not expect lane closures on Pecue, but I-10 closures will start next year.