Crews inspecting problem spots in Baton Rouge after June's flash flooding

BATON ROUGE - Crews with the Baton Rouge Public Works Department hit the streets Tuesday, inspecting drainage systems in flood-prone areas of the parish.

Officials are trying to avoid repeating the flash flooding problems that happened last month.

"June 6 was a historic flash flooding event," said Kyle Huffstickler, Director of Public Works.

The city has a list of locations that reported problems when the downpour struck, and crews are concentrating on those spots before the next heavy rain comes our way.

"We're putting together a game plan, and go look at the areas of this last flood event and see where we may have had some repetitive issues," Huffstickler said.

They were in the Jonestown Avenue area, near College Drive and I-10, on Tuesday. There, residents say several cars stalled in the high water during the June storm.

"It's about time. We've had this problem for a long time. I'm glad to see them out here," said Susan Sanford, who lives nearby.

City-parish crews will continue this inspection routine until they can check out all of the trouble spots in the parish.