Crews free man stuck between buildings after bid to impress woman

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 23 2016 Aug 23, 2016 August 23, 2016 9:33 AM August 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Pittsburgh Post Gazette

PITTSBURGH - Crews have rescued a man who became trapped between two buildings in Pittsburgh, reportedly after trying to jump from one rooftop to another to impress a woman he had just met.

Authorities didn't identify the man, who was freed about 6 a.m. Tuesday. He'd been trapped about four hours after falling awkwardly into the narrow, debris-filled space between the buildings.

Police say the man reported an ankle injury; he was bleeding, but waved to TV news cameras as he was wheeled on a gurney to an ambulance.

At one point, crews broke a hole through a restaurant in an unsuccessful effort to reach him. A medic was eventually lowered on a rope to reach the man.

Authorities say the man and woman reached the roof by climbing a fire escape.

