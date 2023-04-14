56°
Crews free man stuck between buildings after bid to impress woman
PITTSBURGH - Crews have rescued a man who became trapped between two buildings in Pittsburgh, reportedly after trying to jump from one rooftop to another to impress a woman he had just met.
Authorities didn't identify the man, who was freed about 6 a.m. Tuesday. He'd been trapped about four hours after falling awkwardly into the narrow, debris-filled space between the buildings.
Police say the man reported an ankle injury; he was bleeding, but waved to TV news cameras as he was wheeled on a gurney to an ambulance.
At one point, crews broke a hole through a restaurant in an unsuccessful effort to reach him. A medic was eventually lowered on a rope to reach the man.
Authorities say the man and woman reached the roof by climbing a fire escape.
