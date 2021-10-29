Crews fight fire at paper mill in East Baton Rouge

2019 file photo

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story suggested the plant was closed. The facility is still operational though saw considerable layoffs in 2019.

ZACHARY - Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in East Baton Rouge on Friday.

Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble told WBRZ the fire broke out at the facility around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The department said the fire was small and had been brought under control after about an hour.

The department is still on the scene putting out the remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported. It's currently unclear what started the fire.

The plant significantly cut back its operations in 2019, laying off nearly 700 of its workers.