59°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews fight fire at paper mill in East Baton Rouge
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story suggested the plant was closed. The facility is still operational though saw considerable layoffs in 2019.
ZACHARY - Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in East Baton Rouge on Friday.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble told WBRZ the fire broke out at the facility around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The department said the fire was small and had been brought under control after about an hour.
The department is still on the scene putting out the remaining hot spots.
No injuries were reported. It's currently unclear what started the fire.
Trending News
The plant significantly cut back its operations in 2019, laying off nearly 700 of its workers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Payroll glitch impacting all Southern University employees Friday
-
'I just got hit by a plane': Driver hit by aircraft on...
-
Gun battle in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard leaves one person hurt
-
You don't come out that lucky: Driver hit by plane on I-12...
-
Halloween 2021 in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
-
Hot start but stagnant finish dooms LSU in Oxford
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?