Crews extinguish fire at vacant building on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out a at a vacant building on Highland Road Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a building located on the corner of Highland Road and Taft Street in regards to flames erupting from the back of the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the back of the building.

According to BRFD, officials believe the fire may have started outside of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.