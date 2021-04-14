58°
Crews continue searching for 12 more people who were aboard capsized boat near Grand Isle

Tuesday, April 13 2021
GRAND ISLE - On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels continue to search the waters for 12 people who were aboard a large boat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon.

According to the Coast Guard, a total of 18 people were aboard the 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

So far, six people have been rescued.

Powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area around the time the vessel began to sink. A video posted to Facebook by Bruce J. Simon shows the choppy conditions out in the Gulf of Mexico today. 

According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

