Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain a natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon.
University officials said shortly after 5 p.m. the leak was contained and deemed safe. The leak was initially detected at South Campus Drive and Forestry Lane around 4:40 p.m.
