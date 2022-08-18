82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon

2 hours 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, August 18 2022 Aug 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 4:55 PM August 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain a natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon.

Trending News

University officials said shortly after 5 p.m. the leak was contained and deemed safe. The leak was initially detected at South Campus Drive and Forestry Lane around 4:40 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days