Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews closing off flood-prone roadways in East Baton Rouge

1 hour 42 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 6:21 PM August 29, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are closing off some major roadways Sunday evening due to weather concerns.

Video showed officers closing off southbound lanes on the interstate near Chippewa Street. Louisiana DOTD said I-110 was being closed in that area due to inclement weather.

The mayor's office also said crews were closing off the Bluebonnet Boulevard underpass near the Mall of Louisiana, which has frequently flooded in past rain event. DOTD said the Acadian Thruway will also be closed at the I-10 underpass.

Keep up with more storm updates here

