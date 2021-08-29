Crews closing off flood-prone roadways in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are closing off some major roadways Sunday evening due to weather concerns.

Video showed officers closing off southbound lanes on the interstate near Chippewa Street. Louisiana DOTD said I-110 was being closed in that area due to inclement weather.

I-110 South is closed at North 22nd (Exit 2B) due to inclement weather. Traffic is being diverted onto North 22nd Street. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 29, 2021

The mayor's office also said crews were closing off the Bluebonnet Boulevard underpass near the Mall of Louisiana, which has frequently flooded in past rain event. DOTD said the Acadian Thruway will also be closed at the I-10 underpass.

