Crews close off part of Jones Creek Road due to gas leak

2 hours 18 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2020 Jan 28, 2020 January 28, 2020 1:54 PM January 28, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have closed off Jones Creek Road while crews work to repair a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

The leak was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Jones Creek between Coursey Boulevard and the Jones Creek bridge. The St. George Fire Department says the leak was caused by a piece of construction equipment hitting a gas line. 

Entergy crews have closed off the road while the line is fixed. 

