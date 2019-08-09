88°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews clear overturned cement truck after hours-long closure on Magnolia Bridge Road
CENTRAL - An overturned cement truck blocked Magnolia Bridge Road for much of Friday.
The accident was reported around noon on Magnolia Bridge Road between Greenwell Springs Road and the Amite River. The roadway reopened around 5 p.m.
The Central Fire Department says one person was treated for minor injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire
-
HEAT ADVISORY leading into steamy weekend
-
Livingston Parish students, teachers head back to school
-
FEMA to provide funding to religious organizations following natural disasters
-
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in...