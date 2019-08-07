92°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews called to reported tanker leak in West Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called to a tanker leak in West Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.
The leak was reported in the 2700 block of S. Westport Drive at Groendyke Transport Inc. There is no outside impact at this time. As a precaution, two nearby businesses are "sheltering in place."
Crews are working to transfer the fuel to another tanker.
No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home on Plank Road damaged in overnight fire
-
Crews called to reported tanker leak in WBR
-
Local, state officials to discuss funding for flood control project
-
Goodbye summer: Local students return to class
-
Aggressor armed with scissors threatened gun-carrying shopper inside Walmart, incited store-wide panic