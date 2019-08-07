92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews called to reported tanker leak in West Baton Rouge

3 hours 9 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 August 07, 2019 10:15 AM August 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called to a tanker leak in West Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

The leak was reported in the 2700 block of S. Westport Drive at Groendyke Transport Inc. There is no outside impact at this time. As a precaution, two nearby businesses are "sheltering in place."

Crews are working to transfer the fuel to another tanker.

No further information was provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days