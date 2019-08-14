78°
Crews called to reported fuel spill at gas station on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a diesel and gasoline spill at an area gas station early Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported before 5 a.m. at the RaceTrac on Siegen Lane. Officials say no injuries were reported. Due to the spill, there was minimal congestion in the area.
HAPPENING NOW-RaceTrac says there has been a Diesel leak at the location on Siegen near I-10. pic.twitter.com/hmZVUmIESz— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 14, 2019
Traffic was back to normal before 8 a.m.
The cause of the spill hasn't been released at this time.
