78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews called to reported fuel spill at gas station on Siegen Lane

14 hours 22 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 6:12 AM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a diesel and gasoline spill at an area gas station early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported before 5 a.m. at the RaceTrac on Siegen Lane. Officials say no injuries were reported. Due to the spill, there was minimal congestion in the area. 

 

Traffic was back to normal before 8 a.m.

The cause of the spill hasn't been released at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days