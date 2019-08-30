76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews called to fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.

1 hour 20 minutes 1 second ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 August 30, 2019 6:47 AM August 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Sources say crews were called to a fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road and Lee Price Road. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days