Crews called to fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.

EAST BATON ROUGE - Sources say crews were called to a fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road and Lee Price Road. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

FATAL CRASH: (Baywood) Greenwell Springs Rd. @ Lee Price Rd. sources say. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 30, 2019

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.