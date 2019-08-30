76°
Crews called to fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.
EAST BATON ROUGE - Sources say crews were called to a fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road and Lee Price Road. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.
FATAL CRASH: (Baywood) Greenwell Springs Rd. @ Lee Price Rd. sources say.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 30, 2019
Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
