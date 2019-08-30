76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews called to fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.

Friday, August 30 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Sources say crews were called to a fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road and Lee Price Road. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved. The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

Details about the accident are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

