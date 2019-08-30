84°
Crews called to deadly 18-wheeler crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.
EAST BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning crash in East Baton Rouge.
The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road at Lee Price Road. According to Louisiana State Police the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries.
FATAL CRASH: (Baywood) Greenwell Springs Rd. @ Lee Price Rd. sources say.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 30, 2019
Authorities plan to release more information about the crash later today.
