Crews called to deadly 18-wheeler crash on Greenwell Springs Rd.

EAST BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning crash in East Baton Rouge.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road at Lee Price Road. According to Louisiana State Police the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries.

— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 30, 2019

Authorities plan to release more information about the crash later today.