Crews called after leak reported at College Drive gas station
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a leak at an area gas station Tuesday morning.
The leak was reported before 9:30 a.m. at the Circle K on College Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department temporarily shut down Bennington Ave. between College Drive and Jamestown Blvd. after the leak was discovered.
Officials say the gas tanks were overfilled Monday night, and some gas leaked down Bennington.
A truck was called to drain the excess fuel.
