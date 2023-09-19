Crews battling wildfire in Denham Springs; multiple agencies responding

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a large grass fire in Livingston Parish.

Watch WBRZ at 5:00 for a live report

Emergency responders were called out to the fire around 3 p.m., near the corner of Arnold Road and Myers Road. Residents in the area reported seeing heavy smoke in the area, and video at the scene show a smoke obscuring the nearby highway.

As of around 5 p.m. the fire had been largely contained.

Officials on the scene told WBRZ that some living nearby were being asked to leave their homes, and some were put on standby for a possible evacuation order.

This is a developing story.