Crews battling wildfire in Denham Springs; multiple agencies responding

1 hour 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2023 Sep 19, 2023 September 19, 2023 3:39 PM September 19, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a large grass fire in Livingston Parish. 

Emergency responders were called out to the fire around 3 p.m., near the corner of Arnold Road and Myers Road. Residents in the area reported seeing heavy smoke in the area, and video at the scene show a smoke obscuring the nearby highway. 

As of around 5 p.m. the fire had been largely contained.

Officials on the scene told WBRZ that some living nearby were being asked to leave their homes, and some were put on standby for a possible evacuation order. 

This is a developing story. 

