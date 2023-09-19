92°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battling wildfire in Denham Springs; multiple agencies responding
DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a large grass fire in Livingston Parish.
Watch WBRZ at 5:00 for a live report
Emergency responders were called out to the fire around 3 p.m., near the corner of Arnold Road and Myers Road. Residents in the area reported seeing heavy smoke in the area, and video at the scene show a smoke obscuring the nearby highway.
As of around 5 p.m. the fire had been largely contained.
Officials on the scene told WBRZ that some living nearby were being asked to leave their homes, and some were put on standby for a possible evacuation order.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battle wildfire in Denham Springs; multiple agencies responding
-
Video shows fire raging along Arnold Road
-
Grass fire caught on video near Arnold Road
-
High-speed Interstate chase early Tuesday began when woman reported being held against...
-
FBI getting involved in 'Brave Cave' investigation as lawyer alleges misconduct by...