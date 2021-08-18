About 20 storage units damaged in fire at Walker facility

WALKER - A large fire damaged more than a dozen units at a mini-storage facility on Florida Boulevard.

The blaze, which first broke out around 11 a.m., was so large the District 4 fire crew asked for help from neighboring departments. Eight fire districts from Livingston and East Baton Rouge were called to the scene along with Acadian, Walker Police, and the sheriff's office.

The fire is at a storage facility in the 9700 block of Florida Boulevard, nearly a mile west of Walker South Road. The roadway was closed in both directions in the area of the fire.

Around 20 storage units have been burned or are still on fire, the fire department said around 3 o'clock.

"When one of these catch fire, it's like an oven. It just gets so hot," Chief James Wascom with the Walker Fire Department told WBRZ.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.