86°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battling fire at Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar
GEISMAR - Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Hola Nola snack food factory in Ascension Parish.
A spokesperson with the state fire marshal's office confirmed the fire at the Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar Tuesday evening. A viewer video filmed near the site showed smoke billowing from at least one of the buildings there.
Officials said the fire had been raging for hours.
Trending News
Hola Nola Foods, which is based out of Geismar, is known for its assortment of tortilla chips sold at retailers including Rouses, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Target, etc.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year