Crews battling fire at Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar

11 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 6:08 PM June 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Hola Nola snack food factory in Ascension Parish. 

A spokesperson with the state fire marshal's office confirmed the fire at the Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar Tuesday evening. A viewer video filmed near the site showed smoke billowing from at least one of the buildings there. 

Officials said the fire had been raging for hours. 

Hola Nola Foods, which is based out of Geismar, is known for its assortment of tortilla chips sold at retailers including Rouses, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Target, etc. 

