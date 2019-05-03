Firefighters battle massive blaze at apartment complex on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department fought a fire at an apartment complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard late Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at Lakes at Bluebonnet apartments, located on the corner of Bluebonnet and Burbank Drive.

There's still no word on what exactly caused the blaze, but it's believed the fire started in a garage at the complex. The fire department says only two units received damage so far, one of which is vacant.

No injuries were reported.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

I’m on scene at a fire at an apartment complex, Lakes at Bluebonnet. Just talked to the property manager — out of 100+ units only 2 are damaged right now. One of those in vacant @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rIsh8L5XMi — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) May 3, 2019