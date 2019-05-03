75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters battle massive blaze at apartment complex on Bluebonnet

By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department fought a fire at an apartment complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard late Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at Lakes at Bluebonnet apartments, located on the corner of Bluebonnet and Burbank Drive.

There's still no word on what exactly caused the blaze, but it's believed the fire started in a garage at the complex. The fire department says only two units received damage so far, one of which is vacant.

No injuries were reported.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

