Crews battle vacant house fire in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters worked to contain a house fire on the 300 block of Waverland Drive, Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Crews arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the house. Firefighters had to put out the fire from the inside out to avoid it spreading to neighboring homes.
The house is considered a total loss. No one was present at the home at the time of the fire and the homeowner says the house as vacant.
The fire remains under investigation.
