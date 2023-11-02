62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus - Photos show building up in smoke

1 hour 13 minutes ago Thursday, November 02 2023 Nov 2, 2023 November 02, 2023 11:22 AM November 02, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Smoke filled the abandoned buildings of the old Glen Oaks Middle School site Thursday morning. 

Watch live newscasts here

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to a two-alarm fire Thursday on Monarch Avenue, in the former Glen Oaks Middle School campus.  They building has been unused for several years. 

Officials said the school was vacant at the time of the fire and asked people to avoid the area during their response. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days