Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus - Photos show building up in smoke

BATON ROUGE - Smoke filled the abandoned buildings of the old Glen Oaks Middle School site Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to a two-alarm fire Thursday on Monarch Avenue, in the former Glen Oaks Middle School campus. They building has been unused for several years.

Officials said the school was vacant at the time of the fire and asked people to avoid the area during their response.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.