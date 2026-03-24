Crew put out house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee sheriff says

VENTRESS — Crews put out a rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

A house along Island Road in Ventress caught fire early Tuesday morning and rekindled in the afternoon, Thibodeaux said.

Pointe Coupee Fire District #3 Chief Phil Larimore said the initial call was around 11:30 a.m., and they received a call about a rekindling around 1:30 p.m.

No cause is known at this time, but the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating. No injuries were reported.