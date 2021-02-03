Crestworth Elementary students find inspiration in inauguration of VP Kamala Harris

BATON ROUGE - On Jan. 20, the nation watched as Kamala Harris was sworn in to become Vice President of the United States of America, making history as the first woman and first person of color to take on such a role.

Among those closely watching the ceremony were thousands of young people of color who, for the very first time in their lives, saw someone who looked like them becoming a national leader.

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson spoke with students at Crestworth Elementary School in Baton Rouge, asking what they thought of Vice President Harris.

"I'm just inspired by her," one elementary school student said, "because at first, I didn't even know that females could be a vice president. But Kamala showed differently."

A Crestworth Elementary teacher noted, "I hear their (the student's) conversations and they're more positive when it comes to their skin color and how they're perceived."

Motivated, these students at Crestworth Elementary and at schools across the nation, feel a renewed sense of self-worth as they embrace expanded aspirations for the future.

This positive mindset, spurred on by seeing a woman of color reach such an exceptional career goal in the public arena, is in harmony with the school's motto, "You CAN."